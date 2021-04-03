SA Vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In SA, Australia And NZ?

South Africa are slated to face South Africa in the second ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, April 4. The 50-over clash will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, here is a look at the details of South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia, SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live telecast in South Africa in South Africa and SA vs PAK 2nd ODI New Zealand channel.

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI preview

The two cricketing nationals are slated to battle it out in three ODIs and four T20Is in South Africa. Visitors Pakistan had an ideal start to their campaign as they registered a crucial victory in the ODI series opener at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa posted an impressive total of 273 on the surface. Rassie van der Dussen starred with the bat for the home team as he remained unbeaten on 123. White-ball cricket veteran David Miller also contributed with a vital half-century in the game.

But the Pakistan team chased down the total on the very last ball of the game. It was captain Babar Azam who once again made a significant impact with the bat and slammed a stunning century to set the tone of the run-chase. Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq also contributed with 70 runs at the top of the order. The first ODI proved to be an enthralling one for the fans, and the upcoming clash also promises to be a high-octane one. Pakistan need just a single win to pocket the three-match series and it becomes imperative for South Africa to win the upcoming clash to remain afloat in the series.

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live telecast in South Africa, Australia & New Zealand

The SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live telecast in South Africa will be made available on SuperSport. Fans can catch the live-action of the second ODI from 10:00 AM local time in the region. Cricket lovers can tune into Fox Sports to catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia at 7.00 PM (Canberra time). One can also visit their digital channels for the live streaming of the matches. The SA vs PAK 2nd ODI New Zealand channel is Sky Sports, which is also the digital partner for the series and the match starts at 9.00 PM local time.

