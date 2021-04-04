SA Vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, UK, USA, WI And Canada?

Quick links:
South Africa will lock horns with Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, April 4 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage contest between the two cricketing nations, here's a look at the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details from several countries.
Babar's brilliance take Pakistan 1-0 up
More: https://t.co/f3ZCIz7DIg... pic.twitter.com/0SRKjiLYT6
Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to catch the live action of the South Africa vs Pakistan match on OSN Sports Cricket HD. One can catch SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live telecast in UAE from 12:00 PM local time. Along with UAE, the particular network will also provide the live telecast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh matches in several other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.
As Sky Sports Cricket has signed a three-year deal with South Africa, the upcoming matches between South Africa and Pakistan. Fans will be able to catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK on Sky Sports Cricket as well as Sky Sports Main Event from 9:00 AM (GMT).
Cricket enthusiasts from the United States of America can tune into Willow TV to catch the live action of the South Africa vs Pakistan cricket matches. The SA vs PAK 2nd ODI USA channel will telecast the match from 4:00 AM (ET). The live telecast of the matches is also made available on Willow TV for viewers in Canada from 4:00 AM (ET). Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast and streaming of the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI can be viewed on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN in the Caribbean region from 4:00 AM (Barbados time).
