SA Vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, UK, USA, WI And Canada?

South Africa will lock horns with Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, April 4 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage contest between the two cricketing nations, here's a look at the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details from several countries.

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live telecast in UAE

Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to catch the live action of the South Africa vs Pakistan match on OSN Sports Cricket HD. One can catch SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live telecast in UAE from 12:00 PM local time. Along with UAE, the particular network will also provide the live telecast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh matches in several other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK

As Sky Sports Cricket has signed a three-year deal with South Africa, the upcoming matches between South Africa and Pakistan. Fans will be able to catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK on Sky Sports Cricket as well as Sky Sports Main Event from 9:00 AM (GMT).

SA vs PAK 2nd ODI USA channel and South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming in Canada and West Indies

Cricket enthusiasts from the United States of America can tune into Willow TV to catch the live action of the South Africa vs Pakistan cricket matches. The SA vs PAK 2nd ODI USA channel will telecast the match from 4:00 AM (ET). The live telecast of the matches is also made available on Willow TV for viewers in Canada from 4:00 AM (ET). Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast and streaming of the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI can be viewed on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN in the Caribbean region from 4:00 AM (Barbados time).

South Africa vs Pakistan schedule

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Sunday, April 4

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Wednesday, April 7

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Saturday, April 10

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Monday, April 12

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Wednesday, April 14

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Friday, April 16

SOURCE: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER