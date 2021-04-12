SA Vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In SA, Australia And NZ?

South Africa and Pakistan are all set to collide in the second T20I encounter of their four-match series on Monday, April 12. The contest will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-octane T20 fixture, here's a look at the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 live telecast in South Africa, SA vs PAK 2nd T20 preview, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia and SA vs PAK 2nd T20I New Zealand channel.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: SA vs PAK 2nd T20 preview

The visitors Pakistan have emerged to be the more impressive team out of the sides. After having clinched the three-match ODI series, Pakistan registered a stunning victory in the T20I series opener as well. South Africa are missing the services of several prominent players like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje due to their Indian Premier League commitments.

The Heinrich Klaasen-led side posted a stiff total of 189 in the crucial game, however, Pakistan managed to orchestrate a spectacular 4-wicket victory. Babar Azam and co. won the last over thriller by four wickets to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. While Pakistan seem to be the favourites to clinch the upcoming encounter as well, South Africa also will look to bounce back after failing to cross the line in the first game.

SA vs PAK 2nd T20 live telecast in South Africa, Australia & New Zealand

Fans can catch the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 live telecast in South Africa on the SuperSport Network at 2:30 PM local time. To catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans can tune into Fox Sports and its digital channels for live streaming at 10.30 PM (Canberra time). The SA vs PAK 2nd T20I New Zealand channel is Sky Sports, which is also the digital partner for the series and the match starts at 12.30 AM local time. Moreover, the South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details for India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will commence at 6.00 PM IST.

Image source: ICC Twitter