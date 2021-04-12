Last Updated:

SA Vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In SA, Australia And NZ?

SA vs PAK 2nd T20: South Africa will take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the 4-match series on Saturday, April 12 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Written By
Aditya Desai
SA vs PAK 2nd T20

South Africa and Pakistan are all set to collide in the second T20I encounter of their four-match series on Monday, April 12. The contest will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-octane T20 fixture, here's a look at the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 live telecast in South Africa, SA vs PAK 2nd T20 preview, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia and SA vs PAK 2nd T20I New Zealand channel.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: SA vs PAK 2nd T20 preview 

The visitors Pakistan have emerged to be the more impressive team out of the sides. After having clinched the three-match ODI series, Pakistan registered a stunning victory in the T20I series opener as well. South Africa are missing the services of several prominent players like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje due to their Indian Premier League commitments. 

READ | IPL 2021: 'Dinesh Karthik huge support both on & off field,' says KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

The Heinrich Klaasen-led side posted a stiff total of 189 in the crucial game, however, Pakistan managed to orchestrate a spectacular 4-wicket victory. Babar Azam and co. won the last over thriller by four wickets to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. While Pakistan seem to be the favourites to clinch the upcoming encounter as well, South Africa also will look to bounce back after failing to cross the line in the first game. 

READ | IPL 2021: 'Ready to put my body on the line for KKR,' says Andre Russell

SA vs PAK 2nd T20 live telecast in South Africa, Australia & New Zealand

Fans can catch the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 live telecast in South Africa on the SuperSport Network at 2:30 PM local time. To catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans can tune into Fox Sports and its digital channels for live streaming at 10.30 PM (Canberra time). The SA vs PAK 2nd T20I New Zealand channel is Sky Sports, which is also the digital partner for the series and the match starts at 12.30 AM local time. Moreover, the South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

READ | IPL 2021: Nitish Rana & Rahul Tripathi lead KKR to a 10-run win over SRH

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details for India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will commence at 6.00 PM IST.

READ | Eoin Morgan 'delighted' as KKR edge past SRH to add first two points in IPL 2021 campaign

Image source: ICC Twitter 

 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND