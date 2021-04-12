SA Vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, UK, USA, WI & Canada?

South Africa and Pakistan will clash in the second T20I of their four-match series on Monday, April 12. The contest will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg. Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here we take a look at SA vs PAK 2nd T20 live telecast in UAE, South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK and SA vs PAK 2nd T20 USA channel.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: SA vs PAK 2nd T20 preview

The two cricketing nations are currently battling it out in a four-match T20I series after the completion of their ODI series. Pakistan have showcased stellar form against South Africa in the white-ball matches and have emerged to be the more dominant team out of the two in their tour. The Babar Azam-led side claimed a crucial 4-wicket win in the T20I series opener and will be looking to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the upcoming fixture as well. After losing the three-match ODI series to Pakistan, hosts South Africa have an opportunity to redeem themselves by putting up a strong show in the shortest format.

SA vs PAK 2nd T20I live telecast in UAE

Viewers from the UAE will be able to relish the live action of the fixture from the comfort of their homes. The match will be telecast live on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Fans can catch the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 live telecast in UAE from 4:30 PM local time.

South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK

Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live matches of the ongoing South Africa vs Pakistan series according to their three-year deal with Cricket South Africa. The South Africa vs Pakistan live in the UK will be available on Sky Sports Cricket as well as Sky Sports Main Event. Fans in the UK can catch the live action of the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 from 12:30 PM GMT.

SA vs PAK 2nd T20 USA channel and South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming in Canada and West Indies

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan T20 series will also be available for the viewers in the USA. Cricket enthusiasts from the United States of America can tune into Willow TV for the live action of the upcoming South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20. The live telecast and streaming for the match will begin at 8:30 AM (ET) in USA.

The live telecast of the matches is also made available on Willow TV for viewers in Canada from 8:30 AM (ET). Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in Canada. The live telecast and streaming of the SA vs PAK 2nd T20 can be viewed on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN in the Caribbean region.

Image source: Cricket South Africa Twitter