SA Vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, UK, USA, WI And Canada?

South Africa and Pakistan will battle it out in the final ODI of their three-match series on Wednesday, April 7 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the all-important contest between the two cricketing nations, here's a look at the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details from several countries.

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI preview

The upcoming contest is of utmost importance for both the participating nations as they have a chance of registering a series win with a victory in this encounter. Pakistan had a fabulous start to their campaign as they clinched a crucial win in the ODI series opener. However, hosts South Africa made a thumping comeback by winning the following encounter in a spectacular fashion to stay afloat in the three-match ODI series. Considering the star-studded line-ups of the two teams, the upcoming clash promises to be a high-octane one.

South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK

Sky Sports Cricket has signed a three-year deal with South Africa, and according to their deal, they will telecast the South Africa vs Pakistan matches in the UK. Fans will be able to catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK on Sky Sports Cricket as well as Sky Sports Main Event from 9:00 AM (GMT).

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI live telecast in UAE

The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI live telecast in UAE will be made available on OSN Sports Cricket HD. The live action is set to commence at 12:00 PM local time. Along with UAE, the particular network will also provide the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan matches in several other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI USA channel

Viewers from the United States of America can tune into Willow TV to catch the live-action of the South Africa vs Pakistan cricket matches. The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI USA channel will telecast the match from 4:00 AM (ET). The live telecast of the matches is also made available on Willow TV for viewers in Canada from 4:00 AM (ET). Fans in Canada can also watch the live stream of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast and streaming of the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI can be viewed on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN in the Caribbean region from 4:00 AM (Barbados time).

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter