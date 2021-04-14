SA Vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Telecast & Stream: Where To Watch In NZ, Australia & South Africa?

South Africa and Pakistan will battle it out in the third T20I encounter of their four-match series on Wednesday, April 14. The contest will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the highly anticipated T20 fixture, here's a look at the SA vs PAK 3rd T20 live telecast in South Africa, SA vs PAK 3rd T20 preview, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia and SA vs PAK 3rd T20I New Zealand channel.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: SA vs PAK 3rd T20 preview

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side have played impressive cricket in their tour to South Africa. After clinching the three-match ODI series, the visitors held their nerves in the T20 series opener to win the last over thriller in stunning fashion. However, South Africa outplayed Pakistan in the subsequent fixture to register a comprehensive 6-wicket victory to level the four-match series 1-1.

Pakistan could only manage to post a total of 140 in the 2nd T20I as their batters visibly struggled to score runs quickly against the South African bowling attack. Captain Babar Azam managed a run-a-ball 50 under pressure to help his side reach a respectable total. Aiden Markram slammed his second consecutive half-century of the series and guided the Proteas side to a stunning 6-wicket win in the crucial contest. The third match of the series promises to be a high-octane one considering the form of the two teams.

SA vs PAK 3rd T20 live telecast in South Africa, Australia & New Zealand

Fans can catch the SA vs PAK 3rd T20 live telecast in South Africa on the SuperSport Network at 2:30 PM local time. To catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans can tune into Fox Sports and its digital channels for live streaming at 10.30 PM (Canberra time). The SA vs PAK 3rd T20I New Zealand channel is Sky Sports, which is also the digital partner for the series and the match starts at 12.30 AM local time. Moreover, the South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details for India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the SA vs PAK 3rd T20 on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will commence at 6.00 PM IST.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter