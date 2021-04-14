SA Vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, UK, USA, WI & Canada?

South Africa will take on Pakistan in the third T20I of their four-match series on Wednesday, April 14. The contest will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here we take a look at SA vs PAK 3rd T20 live telecast in UAE, South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK and SA vs PAK 3rd T20 USA channel.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: SA vs PAK 3rd T20 preview

The upcoming clash between South Africa and Pakistan is of utmost importance for both the cricketing nations. While the visitors Pakistan claimed a crucial victory in the T20I series opener, South Africa made a thumping comeback by registering a stunning win in the subsequent contest. The four-match series is currently poised evenly and the two sides are expected to go all guns blazing in the third fixture as they look to gain momentum in the shortest format ahead of the upcoming ICC World T20. Several prominent names from the South African cricket team will not feature in the T20 matches against Pakistan as they are currently stationed in India for the Indian Premier League.

SA vs PAK 3rd T20 live telecast in UAE

Cricket enthusiasts from the UAE will be able to relish the live action of the upcoming fixture between South Africa and Pakistan from the comfort of their homes. The match will be telecast live on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Fans can catch the SA vs PAK 3rd T20 live telecast in UAE from 4:30 PM local time.

South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK

Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live matches of the ongoing South Africa vs Pakistan series according to their three-year deal with Cricket South Africa. The South Africa vs Pakistan live in the UK will be available on Sky Sports Cricket as well as Sky Sports Main Event. Fans in the UK can catch the live action of the SA vs PAK 3rd T20 from 12:30 PM GMT.

SA vs PAK 3rd T20 USA channel and South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming in Canada and West Indies

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan T20 series will also be available for the viewers in the USA. Viewers from the United States of America can tune into Willow TV for the live action of the upcoming South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20. The live telecast and streaming for the match will begin at 8:30 AM (ET) in USA.

The live telecast of the matches is also made available on Willow TV for viewers in Canada from 8:30 AM (ET). Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in Canada. The live telecast and streaming of the SA vs PAK 3rd T20 can be viewed on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN in the Caribbean region.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter