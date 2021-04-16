SA Vs PAK 4th T20I Live Telecast & Stream: Where To Watch In NZ, Australia & South Africa?

South Africa and Pakistan to lock horns in the final T20I fixture of their four-match series on Friday, April 16. The contest will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the highly anticipated T20 fixture, here's a look at the SA vs PAK 4th T20 live telecast in South Africa, SA vs PAK 4th T20 preview, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia and SA vs PAK 4th T20I New Zealand channel.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: SA vs PAK 4th T20 preview

The Pakistan cricket team have showcased a dominant brand of cricket in their ongoing tour of South Africa. After having clinched the three-match ODI series, they have also carried the same form in the T20I series. Babar Azam and co. have claimed comprehensive victories in two out of their three T20I matches so far against South Africa and the visitors have a significant chance of pocketing the four-match series by winning the final encounter.

The Heinrich Klaasen-led South Africa team do not have the services of a number of prominent players as they are in India for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Aiden Markram has been in stunning form and the right-hander has slammed three successive half-centuries in the series. The team will be looking to put up a strong show in the final T20I fixture as they look to make a mark in the shortest format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

SA vs PAK 4th T20 live telecast in South Africa, Australia & New Zealand

Fans can catch the SA vs PAK 4th T20 live telecast in South Africa on the SuperSport Network at 2:30 PM local time. To catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans can tune into Fox Sports and its digital channels for live streaming at 10.30 PM (Canberra time). The SA vs PAK 4th T20I New Zealand channel is Sky Sports, which is also the digital partner for the series and the match starts at 12.30 AM local time. Moreover, the South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details for India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the SA vs PAK 4th T20 on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will commence at 6.00 PM IST.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter