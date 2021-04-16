SA Vs PAK 4th T20I Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, UK, USA, WI & Canada?

South Africa and Pakistan will battle it out in the final T20I of their four-match series on Friday, April 16. The contest will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Ahead of the high-octane clash, here we take a look at SA vs PAK 4th T20 live telecast in UAE, South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK and SA vs PAK 4th T20 USA channel.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: SA vs PAK 4th T20 preview

The 3rd T20I between the two cricketing nations proved to be a blockbuster one. The hosts South Africa impressed with the bat as they posted an imposing total of 203 in the crucial contest. Aiden Markram continued his spectacular form and scored his third successive half-century in the shortest format. While Markram impressed yet again with a gutsy knock of 63, Janneman Malan also contributed with 55 runs at the top of the order.

Pakistan made a mockery of the South African bowling attack as they chased down the target with 9 wickets to spare. Captain Babar Azam slammed his maiden T20I century and scored 122 runs from just 59 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 73 and the two players were involved in a stunning 197-run partnership. The 197-run stand between the two cricketers is also Pakistan's highest 1st wicket stand in T20Is.

Pakistan currently lead the four-match series by 2-1, and they look to be the favourites to clinch the series with a win in the final match. However, South Africa have a chance of salvaging their pride by winning the fourth T20I as they look to save the series. The upcoming clash between the two teams promises to be an enthralling one as the result of the series depends on the result of the SA vs PAK 4th T20

South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK

According to their three-year deal with Cricket South Africa, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live matches of the ongoing South Africa vs Pakistan series. The South Africa vs Pakistan live in the UK will be available on Sky Sports Cricket as well as Sky Sports Main Event. Fans in the UK can catch the live action of the SA vs PAK 4th T20 from 12:30 PM GMT.

SA vs PAK 4th T20 live telecast in UAE

Fans from the UAE will be able to relish the live action of the upcoming fixture between South Africa and Pakistan from the comfort of their homes. The match will be telecast live on OSN Sports Cricket HD. One can catch the SA vs PAK 4th T20 live telecast in UAE from 4:30 PM local time.

SA vs PAK 4th T20 USA channel and South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming in Canada and West Indies

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan T20 series will also be available for the viewers in the USA. Viewers from the United States of America can tune into Willow TV for the live action of the upcoming South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20. The live telecast and streaming for the match will begin at 8:30 AM (ET) in USA.

The live telecast of the matches is also made available on Willow TV for viewers in Canada from 8:30 AM (ET). Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in Canada. The live telecast and streaming of the SA vs PAK 4th T20 can be viewed on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN in the Caribbean region.

