SA Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st T20I Match Preview

South Africa are all set to face Pakistan in the 1st match of the 4-match T20 series on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg at 6:00 PM IST.

SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: SA vs PAK match preview

After pocketing the three-match ODI series 2-1, the Pakistan cricket team now shift their focus towards the T20I series vs South Africa team. While Pakistan will have the services of entire team members, South Africa, unfortunately, will be without the services of Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks who have been ruled out due to injury. The Proteas will be led by wicketkeeper Henrich Klassan. While Pakistan will look to repeat their ODI performance, the South Africa team without big names will look to save the face by winning the series.

Mohammad Hafeez to play his 100th T20I tomorrow against South Africa, let's recap some typically stylish @MHafeez22 strokeplay and bowling! #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/wThHIlZoRd — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 9, 2021

SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: SA vs PAK player record

Rassie Van Der Dussen was among the runs for the South Africa team with a total of 183 runs and will be a key player in the batting up for the T20I series. For Pakistan Fakhar Zaman was the leading run-getter for the side in the ODI series and will be looking to continue scoring runs for the team in T20I format as well. There will be eyes on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who is currently 3rd in the ICC test ranking, while Tabraiz Shamsi is the top-ranked bowler in T20I.

SA vs PAK live prediction: Squad details for SA vs PAK Dream11 team

SA: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe

PAK: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood

SA vs PAK Dream11 team: Top picks for SA vs PAK playing 11

Rassie Van Der Dussen

Tabraiz Shamsi

Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman

SA vs PAK Dream11 live: SA vs PAK best team

SA vs PAK live: SA vs PAK match prediction

As per our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, PAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SA vs PAK match prediction and SA vs PAK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

