SA Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Centurion 1st ODI Match Preview

South Africa and Pakistan will battle it out in the first ODI of their three-match series on Friday, April 2, at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The SA vs PAK live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK squads and SA vs PAK Dream11 team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Preview

The two cricketing nations will collide in as many as seven white-ball matches in South Africa. Both sides will be keen to register a comprehensive win in the all-important ODI series opener. This will be the first assignment for South Africa's new ODI captain, Temba Bavuma.

It is worth mentioning that the IPL-bound South Africa players will not feature in all the matches of the series as they are expected to fly to India for the franchise-based T20 competition. After having pocketed both the Test as well as T20I series against South Africa earlier this year at home, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will be keen to replicate the same success in the away tour as well.

South Africa vs Pakistan squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SA vs PAK playing 11

Q Kock

K Rabada

B Azam

M Rizwan

SA vs PAK match prediction: SA vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, Q Kock (C)

Batsmen: B Azam (VC), D Miller, R Der-Dussen, T Bavuma

All-rounders: A Phehlukwayo, F Ashraf

Bowlers: H Ali, K Rabada, S Afridi

SA vs PAK live: SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our SA vs PAK match prediction, South Africa are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter