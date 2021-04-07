SA Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Centurion 3rd ODI Match Preview

South Africa will square off with Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday, April 7 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The SA vs PAK live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK squads and SA vs PAK Dream11 team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Preview

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, fans are in for a cracking series decider. While Pakistan won the first ODI by three wickets, South Africa made a remarkable comeback to win the second ODI by 17 runs. The Men in Green are certainly favourites to win the final ODI against a second-string South African side.

After the second ODI, South Africa's IPL-bound players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and David Miller among others left for India. The absence of leading South African stars certainly gives Pakistan an edge over the Proteas and considering the fearless brand of cricket they have played in the series, they will be riding high on confidence in this series-deciding contest.



South Africa vs Pakistan squads

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, (Wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SA vs PAK playing 11

Rassie van der Dussen

Temba Bavuma

Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman

SA vs PAK match prediction: SA vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen (Vice-captain), Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Beuran Hendricks, Shaheen Afridi, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs PAK live: SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our SA vs PAK match prediction, Pakistan are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA TWITTER