SA Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Centurion 3rd ODI Match Preview

Quick links:
South Africa will square off with Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday, April 7 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The SA vs PAK live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK squads and SA vs PAK Dream11 team.
With the series evenly poised at 1-1, fans are in for a cracking series decider. While Pakistan won the first ODI by three wickets, South Africa made a remarkable comeback to win the second ODI by 17 runs. The Men in Green are certainly favourites to win the final ODI against a second-string South African side.
After the second ODI, South Africa's IPL-bound players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and David Miller among others left for India. The absence of leading South African stars certainly gives Pakistan an edge over the Proteas and considering the fearless brand of cricket they have played in the series, they will be riding high on confidence in this series-deciding contest.
Pakistan team training session on the eve of the third #SAvPAK ODI.#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/CdYN2sQYWQApril 6, 2021
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, (Wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen (Vice-captain), Temba Bavuma
All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo
Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Beuran Hendricks, Shaheen Afridi, Tabraiz Shamsi
According to our SA vs PAK match prediction, Pakistan are favourites to win this game.
Note: The above SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.