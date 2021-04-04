SA Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Johannesburg 2nd ODI Match Preview

South Africa will square off with Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, April 4 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The SA vs PAK live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here is a look at our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK squads and SA vs PAK Dream11 team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Preview

Pakistan secured a thrilling three-wicket win in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the series. The series opener went down to the last ball of the game. South Africa's top-order will have to take more responsibility and do the bulk of the scoring if they want to put any sort of pressure on a relentless Pakistan bowling attack.

On the other hand, Pakistan will focus on putting in clinical performances. The Men in Green, who were bossing the game at one point, suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother after losing few quick wickets. While the Proteas will look to bounce back and level the series, the Babar Azam-led side will be determined to win the second ODI and clinch the series. Both sides are filled with talented players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

South Africa vs Pakistan squads

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SA vs PAK playing 11

Rassie van der Dussen

Anrich Nortje

Babar Azam

Shaheen Afridi

SA vs PAK match prediction: SA vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen (Vice-captain), David Miller

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Kagiso Rabada, Shaheen Afridi, Anrich Nortje

SA vs PAK live: SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our SA vs PAK match prediction, South Africa are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER