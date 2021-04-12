SA Vs PAK Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, 2nd T20I Match Preview

Pakistan are all set to face South Africa in the second game of their four-match T20I series. The SA vs PAK match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Monday, April 12, 2021. Here is our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK playing 11. The SA vs PAK live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: SA vs PAK match preview

The opening fixture of the four-match T20I series between South Africa and Pakistan proved to be an entertaining one as both sides went all guns blazing in an attempt to secure a victory in the series opener. The visitors Pakistan ultimately claimed a crucial win in the last over thriller to go 1-0 up in the series. Several prominent names from the South African cricket team will not feature in the T20 matches against Pakistan as they are currently stationed in India for the Indian Premier League. The forthcoming fixtures are of utmost importance for the two cricketing nations as they look to prove a point ahead of the upcoming ICC World T20.

SA vs PAK live: Johannesburg weather report

According to AccuWeather, it will be a sunny day in Johannesburg. Cleary skies are expected throughout the game, and there are no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the game.

SA vs PAK live: Pitch report

The wicket at the Wanderers is expected to favour the batters over the bowlers. The average score batting first at the venue is 174. Out of the 29 T20Is played at the venues, the chasing teams have won on 15 occasions. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first in the upcoming encounter as well. Considering the wicket and the conditions, a high-scoring thriller is on the cards.

SA vs PAK live prediction: SA vs PAK Dream11 team (probable playing XIs)

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

SA vs PAK match prediction: SA vs PAK player record

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been in a stunning form in the shortest format. The right-handed batter played a gutsy knock of 74 in the first match, and the side will rely heavily on him alongside captain Babar Azam in the coming fixtures as well. For South Africa, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen scored impressive half-centuries against a formidable Pakistani bowling attack in the opening game and will look to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying in the 2nd T20I.

SA vs PAK Dream11 live: SA vs PAK best team

Wicketkeeper - M Rizwan, H Klaasen

Batsman - A Markram, P Biljon, F Zaman (VC), J Malan, H Ali

All-rounders - M Hafeez (C)

Bowlers - H Ali, T Shamsi, S Afridi

SA vs PAK live: SA vs PAK match prediction

As per our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Pakistan will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SA vs PAK match prediction and SA vs PAK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

