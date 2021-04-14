SA Vs PAK Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, 3rd T20I Match Preview And All Details

South Africa and Pakistan will battle it out in the third T20I of their four-match ODI series. The SA vs PAK match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Here is our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK playing 11. The SA vs PAK live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: SA vs PAK match preview

The upcoming clash between South Africa and Pakistan is of utmost importance for both the cricketing nations. While the visitors Pakistan claimed a crucial victory in the T20I series opener, South Africa made a thumping comeback by registering a stunning win in the subsequent contest. The four-match series is currently poised evenly and the two sides are expected to go all guns blazing in the third fixture as they look to gain momentum in the shortest format ahead of the upcoming ICC World T20. Several prominent names from the South African cricket team will not feature in the T20 matches against Pakistan as they are currently stationed in India for the Indian Premier League.

SA vs PAK live: Centurion weather report

According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest between bat and bowl. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees during the game.

SA vs PAK live: Pitch report

The wicket at Centurion is expected to provide ample assistance to the faster bowlers. The batsmen will struggle to score runs at a frantic pace on the surface. The wicket is expected to get better as the game progresses, and hence, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first. The average score batting first at the SuperSport Park is 178 in T20Is and anything above 180 could be considered as a winning total in the upcoming encounter.

SA vs PAK live prediction: SA vs PAK Dream11 team (probable playing XIs)

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.

SA vs PAK match prediction: SA vs PAK player record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam slammed an impressive half-century under pressure during the second T20I of the series. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez also contributed with crucial 32 runs in the middle-order. George Linde and Lizaad Williams made an impact with the ball for South Africa as they claimed three wickets each. Aiden Markram has showcased brilliant form in the series and has scored half-centuries in both the fixtures so far.

SA vs PAK Dream11 live: SA vs PAK best team

Wicketkeeper - M Rizwan (C), H Klaasen

Batsman - A Markram (VC), B Azam, J Malan, P Biljon, S Khan

All-rounders - M Hafeez

Bowlers - H Ali, T Shamsi, M Hasnain

SA vs PAK live: SA vs PAK match prediction

As per our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Pakistan will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SA vs PAK match prediction and SA vs PAK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

