SA Vs PAK Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, 4th T20I Match Preview And All Details

South Africa and Pakistan will collide in the final T20I of their four-match ODI series. The SA vs PAK match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, April 16, 2021. Here is our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK playing 11. The SA vs PAK live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: SA vs PAK match preview

The upcoming contest is a must-win game for the hosts South Africa as they look to salvage the series. Pakistan have already won two fixtures and they have a significant chance of pocketing the series by winning the last encounter. Several notable names from South African cricket are not a part of the ongoing T20I series as they are currently stationed in India for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League.

Pakistan have played a dominant brand of cricket during their tour and after having clinched the three-match ODI series, they will be aiming to lay hands on the T20I series trophy as well. Considering the line-ups of the two cricketing nations, the upcoming contest promises to be a high-octane one.

SA vs PAK live: Centurion weather report

According to AccuWeather, there will be a partial cloud cover during the South Africa vs Pakistan fixture. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting cricketing action. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the start of the game and it is expected to fall to 16 degrees Celsius in the evening.

SA vs PAK live: Pitch report

Faster bowlers are likely to dominate on the surface at Centurion. The average score batting first in T20Is is 180 at the venue. The wicket is expected to get better as the game progresses, and hence, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first, considering the surface and the weather conditions.

SA vs PAK live prediction: SA vs PAK Dream11 team (probable playing XIs)

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (C and WK), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK best team: SA vs PAK player record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently the top run-getter in the series with 186 runs from three matches. The batsman smashed his first-ever T20I century in the last fixture and also has scored a half-century in the series. For South Africa, Aiden Markram has emerged to be their most prolific run-scorer in the T20I series.

The right-hander has crossed the 50-run mark in all three matches so far and has amassed 168 runs. For bowlers, Lizaad Williams has picked up 5 wickets so far, whereas Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz has four wickets to his name.

SA vs PAK Dream11 live: SA vs PAK best team

Wicketkeeper - M Rizwan, H Klaasen

Batsman - A Markram (VC), B Azam (C), J Malan, F Zaman

All-rounders - M Hafeez, G Linde

Bowlers - H Ali, S Magala, H Rauf

SA vs PAK live: SA vs PAK match prediction

As per our SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Pakistan will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SA vs PAK match prediction and SA vs PAK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA vs PAK Dream11 team and SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter