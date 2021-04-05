Last Updated:

SA Vs PAK: Pakistan Fans Call Quinton De Kock 'Cheater', Post Sir Viv Richards' Video

Ahead of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, several Pakistani fans slam South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock for his dismissal of Fakhar Zaman.

SA vs PAK

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 17 runs in a tense finish at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, April 4. Despite South Africa’s series-levelling win, visiting opener Fakhar Zaman’s ton and his eventual departure became the talking points from the entertaining evening. In a display of some brilliant game awareness, the hosts’ wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock affected a run-out of the centurion off the final over of the match.

SA vs PAK: Fakhar Zaman 193 in vain as South Africa level series

SA vs PAK: Pakistan fans slam Quinton de Kock after Zaman’s run-out

Fakhar Zaman’s innings came to an anti-climactic end when he was caught napping in the final over of the match. As the left-handed Pakistani opener was nearing his double century, he struck the ball towards the long off region and took off for a couple. However, South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock fooled Zaman into thinking that the throw was coming at the bowler’s end, only for the batsman to slow down and end up falling short off his own crease.

Due to the nature of the dismissal, several Pakistani fans have slammed Quinton de Kock on social media. Moreover, many of them have even described the star wicketkeeper-batsman as a “cheater” for his cunning effort. Some fans have also distinguished de Kock’s act with that of Sir Viv Richards’ when the West Indies legend refused to clip the bails after collecting the ricocheted ball off a Pakistani batsman. Here is a look at the archival Sir Viv Richards video along with some of the fans expressing their anger for de Kock.

Quinton de Kock Fakhar Zaman video

Here is a look at the Quinton de Kock Fakhar Zaman video along with the entire match highlights.

ICC hails Fakhar Zaman 193 against South Africa

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI updates

The South Africa vs Pakistan three-match ODI series will now conclude with the series-decider on Wednesday, April 7. The match is scheduled to be played at Centurion Park. The action for the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI is slated to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Quinton de Kock IPL 2021 team

Quinton de Kock is slated to represent the Mumbai Indians franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The tournament will commence from Friday, March 9 onwards. The star wicketkeeper will miss the third ODI against Pakistan as he will depart for India to join his IPL side.

