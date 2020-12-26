SA Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Squads And 1st Test Match Preview

South Africa go up against Sri Lanka in the first Test of their two-match series on Saturday, December 26 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The SA vs SL live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the fixture, here's a look at our SA vs SL match prediction, SA vs SL squads and SA vs SL Dream11 team.

Game Day!

🏏 1st Test, South Africa vs Sri Lanka

🏟️ SuperSport Park, Centurion



📺 Channel Eye (SL)

🕐 Start time: 10.00 AM (SA) | 13.30 SLST.#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/1Iw3HNqdlc — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 26, 2020

SA vs SL 1st Test match preview

Sri Lanka performed brilliantly during their last visit and became the first Asian team to win a Test series on South African soil. South Africa, on the other hand, is struggling to find form when it comes to red-ball cricket. Having lost eight of their last nine Test matches, they desperately need an inspirational victory. Moreover, they also playing in the longer format after a gap of 11 months, which could also impact their on-field performances.

Sri Lanka have an impressive squad and will be keen to clinch yet another series against South Africa. The home team will miss the services of their premier fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, as he is out with a groin injury. With both sides desperate to prove their mettle, a tooth and nail battle is on the cards.

SA vs SL Dream11 prediction: Squads for SA vs SL playing 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

SA vs SL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SA vs SL playing 11

Q Kock

F Plessis

D Karunaratne

W Hasaranga

SA vs SL match prediction: SA vs SL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: K Perera, Q Kock (c)

Batsmen: D Karunaratne (vc), F Plessis, K Mendis, R Der-Dussen

All-rounders: A Markram, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: A Nortje, L Ngidi, S Lakmal

SA vs SL live: SA vs SL Dream11 prediction

According to our SA vs SL match prediction, SA are favourites to win the game.

Note: The SA vs SL Dream11 prediction, top picks and SA vs SL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SA vs SL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: PTI

