SA Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Squads And 2nd Test Match Preview

The ongoing Sri Lanka tour of South Africa will now conclude with the upcoming second Test of the two-match series between them. Their five-day tussle is scheduled to launch from Sunday, January 3 onwards at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The SA vs SL live action will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SA vs SL match prediction, probable SA vs SL playing 11 and SA vs SL Dream11 team.
The Sri Lanka cricket team is currently on a two-week tour to South Africa for two Test matches. Hosts South Africa won the first Test at Centurion Park by an innings and 45 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his imperial 199-run knock. The ongoing Test series between the two nations also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.
Quinton de Kock (c), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.
Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Faf du Plessis
Kusal Perera
Dinesh Chandimal
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (c),
Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kusal Perera (vc), Aiden Markram, Kusal Mendis
All-rounders – Keshav Maharaj
Bowlers – Lutho Sipamla, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lungi Ngidi, Vishwa Fernando
According to our SA vs SL match prediction, South Africa are favourites to win the game.
