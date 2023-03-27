SA Vs WI: Rovman Powell Hurts Himself In Attempt To Save Ball-boy In The Boundary

SA vs WI: During the 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies, Rovman Powell saved himself from colliding with a little ball boy but in the process hurt himself. The West Indies captain was chasing the ball but had to let go of the effort in order to protect the child from getting hit. South Africa and West Indies played a high-scoring T20 match at Centurion Park on Sunday.

In the 3rd over of the huge run chase, Quinton de Kock placed the ball in the gap, it was going towards the rope but Rovman Powell was after it. Powell closed in on the ball and could have saved the ball from hitting the boundary but in the clutch situation, he saw a ball boy inside the rope right in front of him. The boy was about to collect the ball and upon witnessing it Powell slowed himself instantly and changed his trajectory to save the ball boy from incurring any damage. While he slowed himself down to save the kid in front, he had to make further adjustment to save another ball boy who was sitting in a chair. Powell evaded contact from both of them but the friction took him further and he had to endure a hit. Here's the visual of the episode.

Rovman Powell, giving chase at full speed, has done extremely well not to completely wipe out these two kids 😳#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/fNRVqkwg7n — Daniel (@DanSenior97) March 26, 2023

Rovman Powell took a hit but apparently no lasting damage was incurred as the skipper bowled 2 overs in the innings and picked up a wicket as well. As for the match, it was South Africa who turned out to be the better side on Sunday. It was a record-setting match as batting first West Indies put on a huge total of 258 runs on the board. But the total proved to be less on the day as Proteas openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks gave a blistering start to their side. The duo amassed 152 runs in just 11 overs and laid the foundation for the victory. In the end, SA won by 7 wickets with seven balls to spare. De Kock was adjudged as the player of the match for his match-winning century.