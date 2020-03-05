SA W Vs AU W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC 2nd SF Details

Australia Women will face South Africa Women in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The SA W vs AU W live match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, March 5 at 1:30 PM IST. Meg Lanning will captain Australia Women and Dane van Niekerk will lead South Africa in the SA W vs AU W live match. Here is the SA W vs AU W Dream11 prediction, SA W vs AU W Dream11 team, SA W vs AU W match prediction, SA W vs AU W playing 11 and all SA W vs AU W live match details.

SA W vs AU W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SA W vs AU W Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the SA W vs AU W Dream11 prediction and SA W vs AU W Dream11 team will be formed -

SA W vs AU W Dream11 prediction - Australia:

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, and Molly Strano.

SA W vs AU W Dream11 prediction - South Africa:

Dane van Niekerk (captain), Trisha Chetty (wicketkeeper), Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.

SA W vs AU W Dream11 team: SA W vs AU W Dream11 prediction

Here is the SA W vs AU W Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy (captain), Lizelle Lee

Batsmen: Beth Mooney (vice-captain), Sune Luus, Ashleigh Gardner

All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Please keep in mind that the SA W vs AU W match prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SA W vs AU W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA W vs AU W Match Prediction

Australia's last match was against New Zealand Women where they won by four runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney. Their best bowlers in the game were Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham. South Africa's last completed match was against Pakistan Women and they won by 17 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt. Their best bowlers in the game were Shabnim Ismail and Dane van Niekerk.

The SA W vs AU W live match can be expected to be won by Australia, according to our SA W vs AU W match prediction.

SA W vs AU W Live

The South Africa Women vs. Australia Women match will be live-streamed on the Star network. On television, this match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. On the internet, this match can be streamed live on Hotstar.

