SA W Vs AU W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Women's T20 WC 2nd SF Preview

Australia Women will face South Africa Women in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday, March 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The SA W vs AU W live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming SA W vs AU W live match. These include the SA W vs AU W live streaming, the SA W vs AU W live score, SA W vs AU W live stream online and other Women's T20 World Cup SA W vs AU W live match details.

SA W vs AU W live streaming details: SA W vs AU W live match in India and SA W vs AU W live score

The SA W vs AU W live match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. On television, the SA W vs AU W live match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Hotstar will have the SA W vs AU W live streaming. For the SA W vs AU W live score, the ICC's official website can be followed besides the SA W vs AU W live stream online.

Women's T20 World Cup: SA W vs AU W live streaming pitch and weather report

Out of the six T20Is that have been played at the SCG, four have been won by the chasing team. The average first-innings score at this ground is 164 while the highest score at this ground has been 221/5. According to AccuWeather, Sydney will see a high temperature of 25-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 21-degree Celcius. There is a heavy chance of rain during the SA W vs AU W live match interrupting the SA W vs AU W live streaming.

SA W vs AU W live match: Women's T20 World Cup semi-final preview

Australia's last match was against New Zealand Women where they won by four runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney. Their best bowlers in the game were Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham. South Africa's last completed match was against Pakistan Women and they won by 17 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt. Their best bowlers in the game were Shabnim Ismail and Dane van Niekerk.

The SA W vs AU W live match can be expected to be won by Australia Women, according to our SA W vs AU W match prediction.

