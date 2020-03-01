SA W Vs PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

South Africa Women will face Pakistan Women in the 15th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, March 1 at 9:30 AM IST. Dane van Niekerk will captain the South African side and Bismah Maroof will lead the Pakistan Women side. Let us take a look at the SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, SA W vs PK W Dream11 squads, SA W vs PK W Dream11 team and other details.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W Dream11 preview

South Africa Women are currently leading the points table in Group B winning both their opening matches. South Africa Women won their opening match against England Women by 6 wickets. Their second match was against Thailand Women which they comfortably won by 113 runs.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women opened their campaign against West Indies Women which they won by 8 wickets. Their second match was against England Women, where the Pakistan batting lineup failed to chase the score ultimately losing the match by 42 runs.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W squad



SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W squad: South Africa

Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W squad: Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan, Diana Baig, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W playing 11

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W playing 11: South Africa Women

Lizelle Leec, Dane van Niekerk (captain), Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W playing 11: Pakistan Women\

Muneeba Alib, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

Here is the SA W vs PK W Dream11 team that can bring you the maximum points during the SA W vs PK W live game.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction

South Africa Women are the favourites to win this match as per our SA W vs PK W Dream11 team.

Please keep in mind that these SA W vs PK W Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The SA W vs PK W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.