SA W Vs PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st ODI Match Preview

South Africa Women (SA-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) will clash in the first of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, January 20 at 10:00 AM SAST (1:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Here's a look at our SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, probable SA W vs PK W playing 11 and SA W vs PK W Dream11 team.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction and preview

The last time when Pakistan visited South Africa in 2019, the series ended in a stalemate. However, since then, the hosts have seen a lot of success, defeating New Zealand (3-0) in their recent outings. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have not been much active in the international cricket scene, but domestic competition has helped them to prepare for this series. While the Women in Green boasts of a good line-up, South Africa has an impressive H2H record against Pakistan as they have won three of their last five matches.

SA W vs PK W live: SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM SAST, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: Squads for SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: South Africa Women squad

Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: Pakistan Women squad

Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W Dream11 team, top picks

South Africa Women: Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Diana Baig

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sidra Nawaz

Batsmen: Mignon du Preez (C), Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Javeria Khan

All-Rounders: Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp (VC), Nida Dar

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka

SA W vs PK W live: SA W vs PK W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that South Africa Women will come out on top in this contest.

The #MomentumProteas are back on the international stage since reaching the semi-finals of the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup in March.



How excited are you to see your #MomentumProteas back in action on Wednesday?#SAvPAK #AlwaysRising @Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/bmfheikYbO — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 18, 2021

Note: The SA W vs PK W match prediction and SA W vs PK W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA W vs PK W Dream11 team and SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

