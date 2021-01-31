SA W Vs PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd T20I Match Preview

The South Africa Women will take on the Pakistan Women in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series. The SA W vs PK W match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban. The SA W vs PK W live match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 31. Here, we take a look at SA W vs PK W live scores, SA W vs PK W match prediction and SA W vs PK W playing 11.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: SA W vs PK W match preview

After pocketing the ODI series, South Africa Women started the T20I series with a win on Friday. The Sune Luus-led SA W team won the 1st T20I by 8 wickets with an over to spare. In the last match, PK W batted first and scored 124/8 in 20 overs. Ayesha Naseem top-scored for the side with 31 runs, while Kainat Imtiaz (24 runs) and Nida Dar (22 runs) also contributed with the bat.

Tazmin Brits (52*) and Marizanne Kapp (40) lead the scorecard!

ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ South Africa win by 8 wickets#SAvPAK #AlwaysRising@Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/71jpaxAK2N — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 29, 2021

For South Africa, Women Marizanne Kapp picked up 3 wickets for 24 runs from 4 overs. Shabnim Ismail picked up 2 wickets from 20 runs from 4 overs. Chasing 125 runs to win, Tazmin Brits led the run chase with an unbeaten knock of 52 runs. For Pakistan Women Aiman Anwer picked up 2 wickets in the side. The hosts will once again start as favourites, but the visiting side will look to put up a better fight.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable SA W vs PK W playing 11

SA W: Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (c), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

PK W: Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Mubeena Ali, Nahida Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz (c), Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer

SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

Marizanne Kapp

Tazmin Brits

Ayesha Naseem

Kainat Imtiaz

SA W vs PK W match prediction: SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

SA W vs PK W live: SA W vs PK W match prediction

As per our SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, SA W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SA W vs PK W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SA W vs PK W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

