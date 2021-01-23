SA W Vs PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Team News, 2nd ODI Match Preview

South Africa Women will lock horns with Pakistan Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, January 23 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The SA W vs PK W live stream will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, SA W vs PK W Dream11 team and SA W vs PK W Dream11 top picks.

SA W vs PK W live match preview

The first ODI between the two sides was a thrilling contest where it were South Africa who kept their nerve, in the end, to secure a stunning three-run win over Pakistan. Having been put to bat first, the hosts posted 200/9 in their fifty overs with most of their batswomen contributing to the score. In response, Pakistan batswomen were always behind in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by 3 runs. Pakistan will look to win this contest and level the series but in order to do that their batswomen will need to step up their game. On the other hand, South Africa will look to clinch the series by securing a win and they certainly are favourites going into the game.

SA W vs PK W squads

South Africa Women: Sune Luus, (Captain), Trisha Chetty (Wicket-keeper), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (Captain), Sidra Nawaz (Wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem

Top picks for SA W vs PK W playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt

Shabnim Ismail

Nida Dar

Diana Baig

SA W vs PK W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Trisha Chetty

Batswomen: Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp (Captain), Nida Dar (Vice-captain), Aliya Riaz

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig

SA W vs PK W match prediction

According to our SA W vs PK W match prediction, SA W will win this match.

Note: The SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction and SA W vs PK W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA W vs PK W Dream11 team and SA W vs PK W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

