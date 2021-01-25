SA W Vs PK W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Third ODI Match Preview

South Africa Women will play against Pakistan Women in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban on Tuesday, 26 January 2021, and starts at 1:30 PM according to IST. Let's look at SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this match.



South Africa women won the first match of the series by a narrow margin of 3 runs in the final over in a nerve-wracking thriller. Pakistan's women's team could not find their way back to winning ways in the second ODI as the hosts went on to register yet another win. This time around, the South Africa Women's Team scored 265/6 in their 50 overs as the hosts posted a competitive total on board. Pakistan Women managed to score only 265 and lost 9 wickets in the allowed 50 overs as the home team won the match by 13 runs.

SA W vs PK W Dream11 Team (Squads)

South Africa Women: Sune Luus, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Dar, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem

SA W vs PK W Dream11 Team: SA W vs PK W playing 11

Wicketkeeper- S. Nawaz

Batswomen- L. Lee, M. D. Preez, O. Sohail, L. Wolvaardt

Allrounders- A. Riaz, M. Kapp, N. Dar

Bowlers- N. Sandhu, A. Khaka, S. Ismail

SA W vs PK W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- M. Kapp or A. Riaz

Vice-Captain- N. Dar or A. Khaka

SA W vs PK W Match prediction

Just like the second ODI, we predict a high scoring game as the pitch is likely to lead the ball coming on nicely to the bat. the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for batting first and set a target for their opponents. We predict a comfortable win for South Africa Women at the end of this match as the hosts aim to whitewash their opponents in this series.

Note: The above SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, SA W vs PK W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SA W vs PK W Dream11 Team and SA W vs PK W Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

