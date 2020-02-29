SA W Vs PK W Live Streaming Details, Live Scores, Women's T20 World Cup Match Preview

The South Africa women's team are undefeated in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. They will go up against the Pakistan women's team on Sunday, March 1 in Match 15 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. South Africa can seal a semi-final spot with a win against Pakistan in the SA W vs PK W live match. Let’s take a look at how one can watch the SA W vs PK W live streaming, find the SA W vs PK W live score and all other SA W vs PK W live match details of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh floors fans by posting sweet birthday wish for Hazel Keech

SA W vs PK W live score: Shabnim Ismail has impressed for South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Shabnim Ismail against Thailand



First six balls: 0/7

Last 13 balls: 3/1



Too hot to handle 🔥#SAvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fTDBsNk0Qy — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 28, 2020

Also Read | MAL vs NEP Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule and other match details

SA W vs PAK W live streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Match schedule

SA W vs PAK W live streaming: Date - Sunday, March 1, 2020

SA W vs PAK W live streaming: Kick-Off time - 9:30 AM IST

SA W vs PAK W live streaming: Venue - Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Also Read | IN W Vs SL W Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Women's T20 WC match details

SA W vs PK W live streaming: Predicted line-ups

SA W vs PK W live streaming: South Africa women squad - Women's T20 World Cup

Dane van Niekerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase.

SA W vs PK W live streaming: Pakistan women squad - Women's T20 World Cup

Bismah Maroof (C), Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Dar, Aimen Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah

Also Read | NZ vs Ind toss stats, schedule and all squad updates ahead of 2nd Test

SA W vs PK W live streaming details

Fans in India can watch the SA W vs PK W live streaming on the Star Sports Network on TV. The SA W vs PK W live match will be broadcasted in both English and Hindi. One can also watch the SA W vs PK W live streaming on Jio TV and Hotstar. For SA W vs PK W live match updates and SA W vs PK W live score, one can look up ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages. The SA W vs PK W match kicks off at 9:30 AM IST.

Also Read | MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, team, schedule and all PSL 2020 match details