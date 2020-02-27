SA W Vs TL W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

The upcoming fifth Group B and 11th overall match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between South Africa Women and Thailand Women. The SA W vs TL W live match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 28. The SA W vs TL W live match will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here is our SA W vs TL W Dream11 team and SA W vs TL W Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best SA W vs TL W live match results.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

SA W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. South Africa Women are placed third on the Group B points table as they won their opening game, defeating England Women by 6 wickets. Meanwhile, Thailand Women are placed at the bottom of the table after losing both their fixtures.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

SA W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: Squads to determine SA W vs TL W playing 11

SA W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: South Africa W Squad

Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

SA W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: Thailand W Squad

Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Suleeporn Laomi, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suwanan Khiaoto.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

SA W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: SA W vs TL W Dream11 team

Here is the SA W vs TL W Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the most number of points -

Wicketkeeper – Nannapat Koncharoenkai

All-rounder – Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp (vc), Sune Luus, Nattaya Boochatham

Batswomen – Lizelle Lee, Chloe Tryon, Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai

Bowlers – Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

SA W vs TL W Dream11 Prediction: SA W vs TL W match prediction

South Africa Women start off as favourites to win the game as per our SA W vs TL W match prediction.

Please note that the above SA W vs TL W Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The SA W vs TL W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

No player has ever scored more runs at a higher strike rate at a single Women's #T20WorldCup than Shafali Verma in 2020 (114 runs at 172.72)



Superstar 🤩#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/l9SWDWUP5c — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand