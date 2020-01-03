SA-Y Vs IN-Y Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa U19s will take on India U19s in the First Youth ODI of the Quadrangular Series in South Africa on Friday, January 3. It will be played at Kingsmead, Durban. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

The ICC Under-19 World Cup is only a couple of weeks away and all the teams are gearing up for the mega event. South Africa, India, Zimbabwe and New Zealand will battle it out in the Youth ODI Quadrangular Series starting today. This will be the teams' final shot at getting the combinations right for the upcoming World Cup.

Both the sides are well acquainted with each other as they played a three-match ODI series recently with India emerging out as the victorious team after beating South Africa 2-1. The Indian team will look to continue their good run whereas the Proteas will look to avenge their series defeat. This series is extremely important for both the teams as a win here will boost their morale going into the WC. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

SA-Y vs IN-Y Squads

South Africa-U19 Squad: Bryce Parsons (Captain), Luke Beaufort (Wicketkeeper), Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Manje Levert, Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Pheko Moletsane, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Merrick Brett, Gerald Coetzee, Khanya Cotani, Tyrese Karelse.

India-U19 Squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar, Divyansh Joshi.

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Luke Beaufort

Batsmen: Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), Divyansh Saxena, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird

Bowlers: Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Odirile Modimokoane

All-Rounders: Pheko Moletsane, Shubhang Hegde (Vice-Captain)

India Under-19s are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

