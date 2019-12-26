SA-Y Vs IN-Y Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa U-19s will take on India Under-19s in the first match of the three-match Youth ODI series. The match will take place at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday, December 26. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

India-U19s are the defending champions of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup and they will be warming up for the showpiece event with a tour of South Africa, the country which will be hosting the tournament. Post the three-match ODI series against the Proteas, India will compete in a quadrangular series along with New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Bryce Parsons will lead South Africa while India will be led by Priyam Garg.

This series will be crucial for both the teams as the U-19 World Cup is approaching. Both the teams will like to test their bench strength and tick all the boxes going into the tournament. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11 Squads

South Africa-U19 Squad: Bryce Parsons (Captain), Khanya Cotani (Wicket-keeper), Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Siya Plaatjie, Ruan Terblanche, Tiaan van Vuuren, Mondli Khumalo, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Merrick Brett, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane.

India-U19 Squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, CTL Rakshan, Divyaansh Saxena, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Khanya Cotani

Batsmen: Jonathan Bird (Vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), Priyam Garg

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, CTL Rakshan, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee

All-rounders: Shubhang Hegde, Tiaan van Vuuren, Thakur Tilak Verma

India-U19 start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

