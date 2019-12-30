SA-Y Vs IN-Y Dream11 Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule And All Match Details

India Under-19s will face the South Africa Under-19s in the third ODI of the India Under-19s tour of South Africa 2019/20. The match will be played at the Buffalo Park, East London on Monday, December 30 at 1:00 PM IST. Priyam Garg will captain the India Under-19 side and Khanya Cotani will lead the South Africa Under-19 side. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Wicked ball triggers Cricket Australia challenge: 'Bet you've never seen one like that'

SA-Y vs IN-Y Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

India Under-19: Priyam Garg (Captain), Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Divyansh Joshi, CTL Rakshan, Divyansh Saxena and Vidyadhar Patil.

South Africa Under-19: Khanya Cotani (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Manje Levert, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Merrick Brett, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Ruan Terblanche, Bryce Parsons, Achille Cloete and Gerald Coetzee.

ALSO READ | Veteran pacer Siddle bids farewell to international cricket, backs youngsters to succeed

SA-Y vs IN-Y Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Luke Beaufort

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), Divyansh Saxena, Jonathan Bird, Andrew Louw

All-Rounders: Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi (Vice-Captain), Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Merrick Brett

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | VVS Laxman becomes part of Ashish Nehra's favourite cricket moment of 2010s; here's how

SA-Y vs IN-Y Prediction and Form Guide

India start as favourites to win the game.

India have already won the 3-match ODI series and will try to whitewash the Proteas in this fixture. They won their last game by 8 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. Their best bowlers in the game were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa will be playing for pride as they have not been able to win a single match in the series yet. Their best batsmen in the game were Andrew Louw and Jonathan Bird. Their best bowlers in the game were Mondli Khumano and Merrick Brett.

ALSO READ | Shadab Jakati announces retirement from all forms of cricket