SA20: Pakistani Anchor Falls After Collision With The Fielder During An Interview; Watch

A video of a bizarre incident involving a Pakistani anchor at the SA20 2023 is currently going viral among cricket fans on social media. The viral video shows Pakistani anchor Zainab Abbas getting knocked down by a MI Capetown player at the boundary line during the MI Capetown vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2023 match on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the second innings of the match after Marco Jansen struck a glorious four off Sam Curran’s bowling.

In the final delivery of the 13th over, Jansen hit a slower ball towards the front of the square, where Abbas was taking an interview behind the ropes. As the fielders chased the ball, one of the MI Capetown players mistakenly crashed into the anchor’s legs and took her down unintentionally. The video became viral among fans within no time and received many hilarious reactions.

Watch: MI Cape Town fielder takes down Pakistani anchor, netizens react

A collision in SA20.



Marco Jansen's knock will be remembered by her!

Marco Jansen's knock leads Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a thrilling final over victory

It is pertinent to mention that Jansen hit 66 runs off just 27 runs in the match and helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape secure a thrilling two-wicket win in the final over. Eastern Cape chased down the target of 172 runs in 19.3 overs after Jansen’s heroic effort. The allrounder notably hit MI Capetown’s Rashid Khan for 28 runs in the 16th over and changed the course of the game.

After starting off the over with a six off a pull shot, Jansen hit a four and followed it up with three sixes in the next four balls. While Surisers needed 67 runs to win in five overs before the over started, their total stood at 133/6 on the completion of the 16th over. Jansen then hit Kagiso Rabada for 12 runs in the next over, before completing his fifty in 20 balls.

The allrounder was later bowled by Rabada in the 19th over but he had already done his job. With the victory, Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured their second win of the season, while MI Cape Town were handed their second defeat. Pretoria Capitals currently lead the standings with three wins in four games.