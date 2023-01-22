SA20: Super Kings Captain Du Plessis Takes A Blinder, Netizens Hail 'Faf's Routine'; Watch

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis became a major talking point for cricket fans on Saturday, courtesy of his fielding effort while playing for Joburg Super Kings. After his incredible dive to runout Sarel Erwee early in the innings, du Plessis pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss Roelof can der Merwe of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The 38-year-old became the talk of the cricketing town as the video of his superb catch went viral among fans on social media.

In the second ball of the penultimate over of the innings, the batter played a lofted shot, that sent the ball toward the long-off boundary. Du Plessis ran towards his back before going for a dive while running backward and completed the stunning catch. Reacting to the video, fans hailed the former Proteas skipper for his athleticism while also saying that it’s a daily routine for the player to take such catches.

Watch: Faf du Plessis clinches spectacular backward-running catch

Faf Routineeee 💥🔥pic.twitter.com/FjOo0rhRfd — Joburg Super Kings (@JSKSA20) January 21, 2023

Faf du Plessis leads by example in Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings

Earlier in the third over of the first innings, du Plessis pulled off a stunning dive to run out Hermann and provide his team with another early breakthrough. Super Kings kept picking up regular wickets throughout the innings and bowled out Sunrisers to 127 runs. Opener Adam Rossington was the top scorer for his side with a contribution of 40 runs off 31 balls, while Aaron Phangiso returned with the figures of 4/20.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, Johannesburg chased down the target in the final over as Leus de Plooy remained unbeaten on 47 off 40. Interestingly, du Plessis was also a major contributor with the bat. The skipper hit 37 runs off 38 balls and led the side to its third victory in the SA20 standings.