Saba Karim Picks His 15-member India Squad For T20 World Cup; Dhawan, Chahal Excluded

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has named a possible 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Karim has selected his probable 15-member squad for the ICC World T20 in the UAE based on recent and past performances of players. Karim told India News that he has started his squad with players who are already in the UK for a five-match test series against England. Karim stated that the 17-member squad selected for the England series did not get a chance to play in Sri Lanka, which was not their fault, and that they should not be ignored from the World Cup squad because of it.

Karim excludes Dhawan and Chahal

Karim started by picking KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as openers, leaving out Shikhar Dhawan despite some performances against Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded white-ball series. Karim then named Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his number three batsman. Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant has found a place in Karim's probable squad as middle-order batsmen. The former wicketkeeper-batsman has picked Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja as his all-rounders.

Karim has picked Rahul Chahar as a specialist spinner, leaving senior bowler Yuzvendra Chahal out. Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and T Natarajan have been named by Karim as fast bowlers for the T20 World Cup. Karim said there should be consistency on part of selectors, adding they should prioritise players who have been performing well and did not get an opportunity to showcase their form in Sri Lanka. Indian players are slated to take part in the IPL right before the T20 World Cup and a couple of good or bad performances might determine players' fate for the marquee ICC event.

Saba Karim's pick for World T20: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar.

Image: PTI/BCCI/Representational

