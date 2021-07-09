Saba Karim Requests BCCI To Retire MS Dhoni's Jersey No.7 As Mark Of Respect

Former Team India wicket-keeper batsman, as well as ex-selector Saba Karim, has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retire the legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's number 7 jersey. Giving further clarification on the same, Saba Karim has said that it must be done as a mark of respect to MS Dhoni's valuable contribution to the Indian cricket. MS Dhoni in his illustrious 16-year career with Team India has won all the major trophies for the country as a captain including the 2011 World Cup. At the same time, Karim has also urged the BCCI to preserve the jerseys of many other Indian legends as well.

MS Dhoni's Jersey

“I think not only MS Dhoni’s jersey, the BCCI must also preserve the jerseys of many other Indian legends. They must also ensure that the jersey number of that legend is not worn by anyone else. In this manner, one can recognize the achievements and the contributions of the greats of Indian cricket. Most importantly, by doing so you give some much-deserved respect to such legends," said Saba Karim while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast.

“Although he is no longer part of international cricket, I hope he can continue serving Indian cricket, just like he did all these years. He is grooming a lot of youngsters with the Chennai Super Kings. I wish he keeps mentoring and guiding young players at the state level as well. If that happens, it will be great for the future of Indian cricket," he added.

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has led the Team India to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MSD had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007-2008 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

What makes Dhoni a great batsman is the fact that he has amassed over 10,000 ODI runs especially when he had batted at either number six or seven during most of his cricketing career in the 50-overs format. The veteran stumper was last seen in action (international cricket) during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss from New Zealand on July 10, 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dhoni took to Instagram and announced his retirement from the international cricket on August 15, 2020; on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day with 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the 1976 Amitabh Bachchan-Rakhee Gulzar-starrer 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background.

Dhoni's birthday

MS Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 and fans from around the globe wished him on several social media platforms.