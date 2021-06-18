Sabbir Rahman Fined BDT 50,000 By BCB For Racial Abuse & Physical Provocation

The ongoing Dhaka Premier League was organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in order to prepare for the upcoming World T20. However, the competition has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The tournament has been marred by a number of controversies and after Shakib al Hasan's infamous spat with an on-field umpire, it is Sabbir Rahman who has come under the scanner for his questionable behaviour on the field for which he has been asked to pay a hefty amount as fine.

Sabbir Rahman fined BDT 50,000

Sabbir Rahman, who represents Legends of Rupganj in the Dhaka T20 League has been fined BDT 50,000 after Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club lodged a complaint against the middle-order batsman wherein they alleged that the latter had racially abused and also tried to physically attack one of their players, Elias Sunny.

"After an extensive hearing session the Technical Committee has decided to take the following disciplinary measures: fine of BDT 50,000.00 each for Shabbir Rahaman of Legends of Rupganj and Sheikh Jamal's Manager Sultan Mahmud,” read a BCB statement as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

Sabbir Rahman provokes Elias Sunny

The incident took place during a round 10 game of the T20 competition at the Partex Sporting Club on Wednesday. The Old DOHS Sports Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club were slated to contest in the particular fixture. Sabbir Rahman, who is a part of the Legends of Rupganj was not a part of the contest, however, his team had arrived at the venue in the morning. According to reports, Rahman threw a brick from outside of the field towards Elias Sunny, who was stationed at the square-leg boundary.

Moreover, it also is believed that the right-handed batsman hurled racial slurs at Elias Sunny. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club wrote a letter to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) after the commencement of the game, seeking action against Sabbir Rahman for his behaviour. It was alleged in the letter that Rahan addressed Sunny as “Oye black, black, Elias”.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the player threw a brick from outside the ground at the fielder, without any reason of provocation.