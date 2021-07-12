Sachin & Yuvraj Congratulate Novak Djokovic For Record-equaling 20 Career Grand Slams

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh have come forward and congratulated Novak Djokovic after he won a record-equalling 20 Grand Slams and also successfully retained his Wimbledon title by getting the better of the first-time finalist Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday's final.

By the virtue of this win, Djokovic has now equaled his fierce rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the modern-day terrific trio of tennis now have 20 career Grand Slam titles each.

Sachin & Yuvraj give special mention to Novak Djokovic

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin Tendulkar congratulated 'Djoker' on winning the Wimbledon as well as for winning his 20th career Grand Slam title. The Master Blaster then wrote despite a challenging start and taking time to find his groove, the Serb fought on and took his game to the next level. The 2011 World Cup winner signed off by mentioning 'Absolute champion mentality to win this one'.

Great win @DjokerNole! Many congratulations on winning the @Wimbledon & your 20th Grand Slam title.



Despite a challenging start and taking time to find your groove, you fought on and took your game to the next level.



Absolute champion mentality to win this one.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8r9ypa5zXX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2021

Sachin's former India & World Cup-winning teammate Yuvraj Singh wrote that Djokovic is just top of his game at the moment and then congratulated the latter on equalling the record of 20 grand slams titles with his professional rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic scripts history

Djokovic joined Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Bjorn Borg in becoming the fourth man in the Open era of tennis to win three consecutive Wimbledon singles championships. The match was no short of entertaining and has clinched a series of records for the player.

His opponent, Matteo Berrettini, wasn’t at his best while playing the last round. He wasn’t up for a four-setter and fended off two championship points before yielding. Both their serves remained at the seventh game when Djokovic broke through for a 4-3 lead. He expanded the lead to go 5-3 up and topped Berrettini to close out yet another historic championship with an iconic finish.

Novak Djokovic also became the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win the first three Grand Slams of the season. During the game, the Centre Court fans were seen taking turns chanting each player’s name. However, it was the support for the losing player, which echoed a little louder.