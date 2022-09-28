Sachin Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar On Birth Anniversary; 'You’ll Always Be With Us'

On the birth anniversary of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media account to pay tribute to India's nightingale. The 49-year-old explained how it was hard for him to believe that one of the country's biggest singers was longer there with us.

Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to his official Twitter handle on September 28, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "It's so hard to believe that you're not with us Lata Didi, but you’ll always be with us through your evergreen songs & soulful voice. Remembering you on your birth anniversary."

It's so hard to believe that you're not with us Lata Didi, but you’ll always be with us through your evergreen songs & soulful voice.



Remembering you on your birth anniversary. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I4gS8725ub — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2022

Even though Tendulkar and Mangeshkar were not in the same field, they shared a close relationship. Both are known to be fond of each other, and Tendulkar also referred to the legendary Indian singer as 'aai' (mother). During a function in 2012 that was also attended by Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, the two shared a beautiful exchange.

After Mangeshkar spoke of Tendulkar on stage, the legendary Indian batsman made a special request to the singer as he said in Marathi, "I have given you the status of mother and I am like your son. So I request you to sing the song Tu Jahan Jahan Chaelga." Mangeshkar replied, "I am too excited so I am not sure if I will be able to sing properly," before she went on to sing the song with her beautiful voice. After responding to Tendulkar's request, she added, "Who doesn't praise him! He deserves this appreciation."

This was not the first time that Mangeshkar praised Tendulkar. In another interview with PTI, she said, "Sachin treats me like his mother and I always pray for him like a mother. I can never forget the day when he called me aai' (mother) for the first time. I had never imagined that. It was a pleasant surprise for me and I feel blessed to have a son like him. He (Tendulkar) is a perfectionist and very possessive about his work. I am also like that. He is very fond of music and I love cricket."