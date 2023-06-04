Sachin Reveals His Golden Words Of Advice For His Son Arjun During IPL; 'Pay Attention...'

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar who is known for his greatness with the bat in Indian cricket recently opened up on advice to his son during a public event. Arjun Tendulkar recently made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 and had impressed with his performance.

Sachin Tendulkar while addressing a press interaction during the launch of "Scintillating Sachin" said he is trying to create a type of environment for Arjun that his father created for him during his playing days.

'Pay attention to your game...': Sachin Tendulkar

"I am trying to create the same environment for Arjun which was created for me. When you appreciate yourself, people will appreciate you. Pay attention to your game as my father used to say, and now I am telling Arjun", Sachin Tendulkar said.

"The media felicitated me when I retired from the game. At that time I had requested the media people to give the required space to Arjun and let him fall in love with cricket. The journalists have him the freedom and I thank them for that", Tendulkar added.

Arjun Tendulkar made his debut in the Indian Premier League 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Arjun bowled a decent spell but was not able to find his first tournament wicket. His first wicket came against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last over of the innings.

He bowled decently throughout the IPL 2023 and picked up three wickets in the four matches he played. His average was 30.67 and also maintained an economy of 9.36.

Arjun Tendulkar was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 mega auction at a base price of INR 20.00 lakhs. He didn't get a chance to play that season. He again went into the auction in 2023 and this time as well MI retained him for a price of INR 30.00 lakhs. He didn't play the first few matches but at last, was handed over the cap in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians after a poor start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign were able to qualify for the tournament playoffs but were defeated by Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2.