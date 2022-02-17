Sachin Reveals Kohli's Heartening Gesture On Retirement; 'Have It Till Your Last Breath'

In a chat with American journalist Graham Bensinger, legend of the cricketing world Sachin Tendulkar spoke about Virat Kohli's heartening gesture on his retirement. Remembering the moment, Sachin said, "I was sitting in one corner alone, with a towel on my head and was very emotional, wiping away the tears and at that time, Virat came up to me and gave me the sacred thread that his father had given him."

Sachin further went on to reveal that he kept that with him for a while before going back to Virat and returning it as it was rightfully his and said that the entire thing will be an emotional moment in his memory. "And I kept that for a while and then returned that to him again. I said, ‘This is priceless and this has to stay with you and no one else. This is your property. And you should have it till your last breath.’ And I gave it back to him. So that was an emotional moment, something which will be always there in my memory, forever." he added.

'The most valuable thing I had': Virat Kohli on giving Sachin Tendulkar his father's sacred threads

"We usually wear threads around our wrists. In India a lot of people do, so my father gave one to me, which he used to have and I kept that with me in my bag and then I thought this was the most valuable thing I had, so like my father gave this to me, and I couldn't think of anything more valuable I could give and that he had inspired me and the others and that it was my little gift to him."

In his last Test match, Sachin Tendulkar scored 74 runs from an innings, a game that his side won by an innings and 126 runs. Virat Kohli in the same game scored 57. Both of them were caught out at the slip by Darren Sammy. Deonarine picked up the scalp of Sachin while Virat's wicket was picked up by Shillingford.



Both the players are highly regarded in the game, and Virat has been seen as someone who could match Sachin's record of 100 100s but the former Indian skipper is yet to score a century in two years now.

Image: AP