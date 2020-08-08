Yuzvendra Chahal Announces His Engagement As Sachin, Sehwag Extend Their Best Wishes

Cricket megastars Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag came forward to congratulate Yuzvendra Chahal after he announced his engagement with Dhanashree Verma on social media. Yuzi had earlier posted a picture of their 'Roka ceremony' and captioned it as "We said “Yes” along with our families".

'Congratulations'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin congratulated Chahal and Dhanashree and expressed his best wishes to both for their new innings.

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal & Dhanashree!

Wishing you both all the best for the new innings. 🙂 https://t.co/GTk1bxeaeZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 8, 2020



Sehwag on the other hand came up with an innovative method to wish the frontline spinner. He posted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote 'Aapda ko avsar mein badal daala'.



Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2020

Yuzi will be back on the field during the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will be representing Royal Challengers Bangalore who willl be eyeing their maiden IPL title after failing to cross the final hurdle thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009 and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.