Sachin Tendulkar's 107 That Made Headingley 'rise On Its Feet' In 1992; Watch Video

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Having made his international debut in 1989, the ‘Master Blaster’ went on to conquer almost every major Test and ODI batting record for the next 24 years. The batting icon even garnered much recognition for his short stint at Yorkshire, a County Cricket Club in England, in 1992. Sachin Tendulkar, who was just aged 19 at the time, scored an appealing 107 against Lancashire at Headingley, Leeds.

Sachin Tendulkar’s 107 at Headingley, Leeds turns 28

On August 2, 1992, Sachin Tendulkar took field for Yorkshire for a 40-overs match against Lancashire at Headingley. Chasing a 265-run target, the batting prodigy scored an imperial 107 against the Lancashire bowlers that took his side within the brink of victory. He brought up his 100th run of just his 69th delivery that triggered a wave of applause across the stadium. However, an unfortunate dismissal through a runout triggered a mini-collapse as Yorkshire ended up losing the match by just 4 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar’s 107: Watch Headingley rise up to applaud the ‘Master Blaster’

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and stats in international cricket

The sheer number of Sachin Tendulkar centuries places him at the top of the pile in the all-time century-makers list. The former Indian captain has registered 51 tons in Tests and 49 in ODIs. The combined tally of Sachin Tendulkar centuries keeps him 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli (70). With 34,357 runs, the ‘Master Blaster’ is also the leading run-scorer in international cricket.

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth is estimated to be ₹1286 crore (US$170 million). Some of his net worth amount comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore by he signed the same with MRF in 2001.

