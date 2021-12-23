Sachin Tendulkar And Sourav Ganguly Give Fans Serious Friendship Goals On Instagram

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday and uploaded a video of him, containing a picture of him with the cricket bat from his childhood and a clip of him batting in the current time. Tendulkar captioned the picture saying, “Then and Now”, as a throwback to his childhood. Upon spotting the Instagram post, legendary Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly replied to it with a message, which left the Indian cricket fans in awe.

Replying to the post, Ganguly said, “Boy ...he could bat ....The best”, and fans replied to the comment saying that the duo of Tendulkar and Ganguly is evergreen, and they would be forever grateful for it. At the same time, Tendulkar also replied to his former India teammate saying, “The feeling is mutual Dadi! 🙂”. Tendulkar’s comment gave major friendship goals to the fans, as they reacted by showering likes. Ganguly and Tendulkar are remembered as two of the most talented cricketers of their era, as both players have contributed immensely to the success of Indian cricket globally over the last two decades. Playing together, both cricketers shared some of the best partnerships, the Indian cricket team has ever seen.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's stats playing for India

Sourav Ganguly played for India from 1996 to 2008 scoring a total of 7212 runs in a total of 113 Test matches, and 11363 ODI runs from 311 matches. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar played for India from 1989 to 2013 and amassed more than 34,000 international runs in a total of 664 matches across formats. He scored 15921 runs in 200 Test matches while hitting 18426 runs in 463 ODI matches.

Ganguly and Tendulkar sit at the top of the list with the highest partnership run playing together, as they scored a total of 8227 runs in a total of 176 ODI innings for India. Their highest ever ODI partnership was 258 runs, and together they stitched 26 century and 29 half-century partnerships for India. Meanwhile, in the Test format of the game, Ganguly and Tendulkar amassed a total of 4173 runs while batting alongside each other for the third wicket partnership in a total of 71 innings. Their highest partnership was 281 runs, and both of them stood alongside each other for a total of 12 centuries and 16 half-centuries in Test matches.

