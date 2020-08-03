Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity's Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir recently took to their social media accounts and shared emotional posts on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Monday. Unlike the usual revelries, the Raksha Bandhan 2020 occasion is being celebrated amidst the ongoing coronavirus-induced India lockdown. To celebrate the occasion despite the ‘temporary’ distance, cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir recently shared some throwback images of themselves with their siblings on social media.

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates occasion amidst India lockdown

To celebrate the Raksha Bandhan 2020 occasion, Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter account and wrote that his love for his sisters remains the same even though Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated in a ‘little different’ manner this year. In the caption, he later wished all his fans and followers to have a “blessed” Raksha Bandhan. In fact, it is believed that in his childhood, Tendulkar's sister Savita had gifted him a Kashmir willow bat, seeing his talent and love for the game, which he went on to use for a long period of time.

Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet on Raksha Bandhan 2020

This year's Raksha Bandhan is a little different.



In spite of the 'temporary' distance, the bond of love I share with my sisters is stronger than ever.



Hope all of you have a blessed #RakshaBandhan. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/d30szyIqpg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir go down memory lane

Former Indian all-rounder and two-time World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh also took a trip down ‘memory lane’ through a post on Instagram. In the caption, the stylish southpaw remembered “some wonderful times” with his “amazing siblings”. Yuvraj Singh wrote that even though he does not get to see them on a regular basis like during his childhood, they share a bond which has “only strengthened” over time. The 2011 World Cup hero also took the opportunity to thank the medical staff workers who are currently fighting on the frontlines against the coronavirus pandemic.

Yuvraj Singh thanks medical staff workers on Raksha Bandhan celebratory message

Yuvraj Singh’s ex-teammate and 2011 World Cup compatriot Gautam Gambhir wrote that only people with siblings know of the pure joy of Raksha Bandhan. Much like Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir also wished a Happy Raksha Bandhan to all his fans and followers.

Gautam Gambhir’s post on Raksha Bandhan 2020

Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar sister image from Sachin Tendulkar Twitter