Sachin Tendulkar Anniversary: Anjali Tendulkar Reveals Bizarre 1st Meeting With Batter

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is highly regarded as one of the best players to have ever played the game by many. The champion batter during his playing days smashed almost all batting records and made a niche for himself in India's star-studded batting order. Considering his tremendous popularity, the former India captain's fans have always been curious to know more about his personal life. On the Sachin Tendulkar anniversary occasion, here we reveal details of his first meeting with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar anniversary: How did the star cricketer meet his wife?

The two first came face to face when Sachin Tendulkar was just 17 years old. The opener was returning from India's tour of England in 1990, which was also his first international tour. On the other hand, Anjali Tendulkar had gone to the airport to receive her parents at the same time. In a conversation with PTI, Anjali had revealed that she had no idea about who Tendulkar was when she first saw him and the two spotted each other by accident at the Mumbai airport.

The two later met at a common's friends place where they got to know each other better. The two dated for five long years before tying the knot on May 24, 1995. Anjali since then has stood by the star cricketer's side through thick and thin and the batsman has often credited her for his glorious success. Moreover, during the launch of Sachin Tendulkar's autobiography, Anjali had revealed how the player had first introduced her to his parents.

She mentioned how Tendulkar was hesitant of taking her to his home. He did not want his parents to find out that the two were in a relationship, which is why he introduced her to his parents as a journalist. Anjali also recalled that she went to Tendular's home wearing a pair of salwar kameez while pretending to be a journalist.

The two are now proud parents to two kids Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar. Following her mother's footsteps, Sara Tendulkar went to pursue a degree in medicine. Arjun Tendulkar on the other hand is a left-arm pacer who has played domestic cricket for the Mumbai team. He also is a part of the Mumbai Indians team in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The lanky fast bowler was picked up by the five-time champions at his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction.

Image source: PTI