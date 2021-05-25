Sachin Tendulkar Anniversary: How The Batsman Made Wife Anjali Meet Parents For First Time

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket over the years with his stellar performances with the bat. Even after 7 years of his retirement, the champion cricketer remains to be the most prolific runscorer in international cricket in Test matches as well as One-Day internationals. The player's wife Anjali Tendulkar has been a great support system in his life and she has stuck by him through thick and thin. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Monday. On the Sachin Tendulkar anniversary occasion, here we reveal more details about his married life.

Sachin Tendulkar anniversary: Childhood friend Vinod Kambli's special wish for the couple

Happy wedding anniversary to my dearest @sachin_rt and Anjali. Two of the most lovely people. Wish you both lots of happiness and may God bless always! pic.twitter.com/1u2nxdQcGk — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) May 25, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar anniversary: Batting maestro's 26-year-long marriage journey with Anjali Tendulkar

The star batsman first came face-to-face with Anjali when he was just 17 years old. The batter first saw here when he was returning from England after his first international tour in 1990. Anjali, who is the daughter of the renowned Ashok Mehta, was also at the Mumbai International Airport at the same time to receive her parents. In an interview with PTI, Anjali had mentioned that she had no idea who Sachin was when she first saw him at the airport. It is worth mentioning that Anjali was 23 at the time, which makes her six years older than the cricketer.

She added that the two had met at a common friend's place, and then decided to date each other for five long years before finally getting married on May 24, 1995. Speaking about how Tendulkar had first introduced her to his parents during the launch of Sachin Tendulkar's autobiography, she had revealed that the cricket star was hesitant of taking her home as he did not want his parents to know about their relationship. This is why he had hatched a plan and asked her to come to his place as a journalist.

Tendulkar was often on the road for his cricketing assignments and it was definitely not easy for the two to remain in touch. Anjali Tendulkar, in a media interaction, had revealed that it was difficult to stay connected as there were no e-mails or text messages during that time. She pointed out that writing letters was the best possible option and the two would often communicate through letters when Tendulkar was away.

The couple became parents for the first time on October 12, 1997, when Sara Tendulkar was born. Sara Tendulkar, who has done her graduation in medicine, was often spotted in the stands supporting her father during important matches. Anjali gave birth to their second child Arjun Tendulkar on September 24, 1999. Arjun Tendulkar is an aspiring cricketer who currently is a part of the Mumbai Indians team in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Image source: Vinod Kambli Twitter