Sachin Tendulkar's Obsession With Own Batting Did Not Make Him The Best Captain: Madan Lal

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. While he retired in 2013 after his 24-year international journey, the Mumbai-based cricketer still owns several major batting records in Tests and ODIs. Seven years after his debut in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar was appointed as India’s captain in 1996 and the role stayed with him in two separate stints till 2000. However, his record as captain turned out to be an ordinary one since the ‘Master Blaster’ led India to just 4 wins in 25 Tests and 23 wins out of 73 ODIs.

Madan Lal talks about Sachin Tendulkar’s captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal was recently involved in an interview with Sportskeeda. In the interview, he cited reasons as to why Sachin Tendulkar struggled as the Indian captain. Lal worked with the iconic batsman in close quarters as he was India’s head coach between September 1996 and September 1997.

Madan Lal believes that Sachin Tendulkar focused too much on his own batting and found it difficult to take care of the rest of the team during his captaincy tenure. The 69-year old stated that a captain has the responsibility to get the best out of the remaining 10 players besides himself. He added that managing players is quite critical in captaincy.

Lal's words echoed Tendulkar's former teammate Javagal Srinath's, who once claimed that the master batsman failed as captain because he set the bar too high and expected others to follow his example of commitment and skill, without realising that each individual is different in their abilities.

Recently, a reputed journalist also claimed that Tendulkar wanted to end his successor Sourav Ganguly's career in 1997 after India's humiliating defeat in the Test series against West Indies since he did not follow his instructions of compulsory running the following morning. Tendulkar's outlook towards the game apparently changed as per the journalist's point of view.

Sourav Ganguly replaced Sachin Tendulkar as captain

Sachin Tendulkar eventually relinquished captaincy in 2000, thus making way for Sourav Ganguly to lead the side till 2005. Sourav Ganguly led the ‘Men in Blue’ to the final of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, a tournament where Tendulkar ended up as the highest run-getter. The current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President led India to much improved leadership numbers. Under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy, India won 21 Tests in 49 matches and 76 ODIs out of 146 matches.

Madan Lal in 1983 World Cup under Kapil Dev’s leadership and 83 film

Madan Lal, who played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs for India, was an integral member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side. The all-rounder picked three wickets in the June 18 final against West Indies as Kapil Dev and co. went on to lift the trophy at Lord’s that evening.

An upcoming Bollywood sports-drama titled 83 will chronicle India’s journey at the 1983 event. The film features an ensemble cast with actor Ranveer Singh portraying the lead role of Kapil Dev. Meanwhile, the role of Madan Lal will be played by 33-year old actor Harrdy Sandhu. 83 was originally set for an April 10 release date before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Indian government to impose a shutdown across the country.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of Madan Lal and ICC