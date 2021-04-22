Sachin Tendulkar Beats RCB Vs RR Game Online, Fans Present Unique Pre-birthday Tribute

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game by many. The Indian batting maestro rings in his 48th birthday on Saturday, April 24 and social media is already abuzz with tributes for the champion cricketer. The Master Blaster's birthday also overtook the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 game online as netizens poured in wishes for India's most prolific run-scorer.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Fans reveal common display picture ahead of special day

Considered to be one of the greatest servants of the game by many experts as well as fans, the cricketing legend has received immense appreciation from all corners for his significant contribution to the game. The player's fans seem to be super excited about his birthday and they shared a specially designed common display picture for Tendulkar ahead of his birthday. The former India captain enjoys a tremendous fanbase across the globe and his followers plan to put up the star batter's specific poster as their display picture on social media for the Sachin Tendulkar birthday occasion.

The Wait is over, Presenting the #SachinBirthdayCDP



Here is the most awaited CDP for our own Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday!!



It is worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar decided against celebrating his birthday last year due to the coronavirus situation in India. A source close to the ex-cricketer had revealed to PTI that Tendulkar at that time felt that it was not the correct time for celebrations. He opined that this was an appropriate tribute that he can pay to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, policemen, defence personnel and other frontline workers.

Sachin Tendulkar health update

Sachin Tendulkar had used his social media to share his health updates after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Tendulkar took to his Twitter account on Friday, April 2, where he revealed that he has been hospitalised as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice. The social media was flooded with messages for the cricketer soon after the Sachin Tendulkar health news broke out. The player was discharged from the hospital on April 8 and he confirmed the same through his post on the micro-blogging site.

Sachin Tendulkar records in international cricket

The Indian batting legend is the leading run-scorer in both ODIs and Test matches to date. Moreover, he also is the only player to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket. With 2278 runs to his name, Tendulkar is also the top run-getter in World Cups. Tendulkar also has had the longest Test as well as ODI career and has featured in more games than any other player.

