Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Wishes Pour In From Fans As Master Blaster Turns 48

Wishes poured in for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 48 on Saturday. Sachin is arguably the best batsman to have excelled in the 22 yards

(Image Courtesy: @SachinTendulkar/Facebook)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday. Sachin is arguably the best batsman to have played the game at the highest level and has entertained one and all with his stupendous performances on the 22 yards for 24 years. As the Master Blaster turned a year older, wishes poured in from the fans and well-wishers on social media.

Fans wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 48th birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious & successful cricketing careers

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed an illustrious career that was filled with accolades. Considered to be one of the greatest players to have ever played the game, the star batter is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. It is worth mentioning that the Master Blaster is also the leading run-scorer in Test matches and ODIs. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the champion cricketer's honours, that fans talk about to date.

The prolific run-scorer announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2013 when he played his last game against West Indies at his home ground. Considered to be the backbone of the Indian batting order, the player has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket. Tendulkar has received a number of national honours in his glorious career. 

Sachin Tendulkar received the prestigious 'Arjuna Award' back in 1994 at the age of 21, making him the youngest recipient of the award. The Indian government once again acknowledged the player's consistent performance in international cricket and presented him with the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’. The particular award is considered as a career-defining moment for an athlete, as it is the highest honour an Indian sportsperson could achieve in his career. 

The celebrated cricketer also received the country's fourth-highest civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’ after his heroics in the 1999's ICC Cricket World Cup. In the coming years, the Sachin Tendulkar awards got further decorated with the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ in 2001, which is also the state’s highest civilian award, and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008, the second-highest civilian award in the country. He also achieved the ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 2014, which is India’s highest civilian award.

