Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Wishes Pour In From Fans As Master Blaster Turns 48

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday. Sachin is arguably the best batsman to have played the game at the highest level and has entertained one and all with his stupendous performances on the 22 yards for 24 years. As the Master Blaster turned a year older, wishes poured in from the fans and well-wishers on social media.

Fans wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 48th birthday.

Wishing A Very Happy Birthday ðŸŽ‚ ðŸŽ‚ to the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket,the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries, and the only player to complete more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.@sachin_rt ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸŒºðŸŒ· pic.twitter.com/lD4jVcHTC5 — EF Amarjeet Kumar (@AmarjeetKumar70) April 24, 2021

happy birthday to the legend the god of cricket sir sachin ramesh tendulkar the greatest of all time ðŸ #GodOfCricket #HappyBirthdaySachin #littlemaster #masterblaster pic.twitter.com/JDjf47B7SB — harshal solanki (@harshal58512664) April 24, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day #SachinTendulkar

To an absolute legend of cricket.

Your passion toward cricket made as love the game and gave a lifetime of memories .

Wishing you a blessed & a healthy Life always ,ðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ #happybirthday_sachin â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — @Adarsh (@Adarsh05779468) April 24, 2021

6âƒ£6âƒ£4âƒ£ intl. matches

3âƒ£4âƒ£,3âƒ£5âƒ£7âƒ£ intl. runs

1âƒ£0âƒ£0âƒ£ intl. hundreds

2âƒ£0âƒ£1âƒ£ intl. wickets



Here's wishing the legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. ðŸŽ‚ #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/OwnAhrsfeE — Rajesh Javir (@rajesh_javir) April 24, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day little master. A truely gentleman of this game, we all indian proud of u for ur dedication to this game. Again happy wala birthday ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ — I am Abakash (@kar_abakash) April 24, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious & successful cricketing careers

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed an illustrious career that was filled with accolades. Considered to be one of the greatest players to have ever played the game, the star batter is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. It is worth mentioning that the Master Blaster is also the leading run-scorer in Test matches and ODIs. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the champion cricketer's honours, that fans talk about to date.

The prolific run-scorer announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2013 when he played his last game against West Indies at his home ground. Considered to be the backbone of the Indian batting order, the player has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket. Tendulkar has received a number of national honours in his glorious career.

Sachin Tendulkar received the prestigious 'Arjuna Award' back in 1994 at the age of 21, making him the youngest recipient of the award. The Indian government once again acknowledged the player's consistent performance in international cricket and presented him with the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’. The particular award is considered as a career-defining moment for an athlete, as it is the highest honour an Indian sportsperson could achieve in his career.

The celebrated cricketer also received the country's fourth-highest civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’ after his heroics in the 1999's ICC Cricket World Cup. In the coming years, the Sachin Tendulkar awards got further decorated with the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ in 2001, which is also the state’s highest civilian award, and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008, the second-highest civilian award in the country. He also achieved the ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 2014, which is India’s highest civilian award.

(Image Courtesy: @SachinTendulkar/Facebook)